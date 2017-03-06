6 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 'NCC to Assist in Rebuilding Telecoms Facilities in N/East'

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), said on Sunday it was willing to assist GSM service providers in rebuilding telecommunication facilities destroyed by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East.

Hajiya Hafsat Lawan, the NCC Assistant Director, Legal and Regulatory Services, made the promise while speaking with journalists in Maiduguri.

"As a regulatory body, one of our mandates is to ensure that telecommunication facilities are well protected.

"We are also working with all operators closely, whenever they are in need of assistance, they can come to us," Lawan said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that facilities, worth several millions were destroyed by the terrorists, especially in Borno, resulting in service disruptions in many areas of the state.

She further said that NCC had set specific fund, dedicated to assisting the operators in times of need and urged them to come forward with such requests.

