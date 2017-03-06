6 March 2017

Somalia: Puntland President Links an Elder to Al Shabaab

The embattled President of the northeastern semi-autonomous state of Puntland Abdiweli Mohamed Ali Gaas has accused a prominent local elder of having links with Al shabaab.

Speaking with VOA Somali service, President Gaas said the Elder who was identifies only as Harago is being held at police custody in Bososo, and will be put on trail for Al shabaab links.

The elder has been detained last week after visiting a prison in the city, where dozens of alleged Al shabaab members are being held, according to Puntand President Abdiweli Gaas.

On the other hand, President Gaas spoke about the reports of his cabinet reshuffle, to defuse the political tension in Garowe, the capital of Puntland administration.

Puntland President Abdiweli Mohamed Ali Gaas said he was not aware that news circulating on local media and dismissed the reports as " false and propaganda information".

