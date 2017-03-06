South Africa: From the Inside - Out of Crisis Comes Challenge, Out of Challenge Comes Success

analysis

The law of unintended consequences pervades everything we do in government, sometimes for better, mostly for worse. Last week was rather special.

Almost each week, we grapple with an unforeseen negative consequence of a well-intentioned policy. Last week was different in that we had occasion to celebrate the positive consequences of two calamitous events in the recent past.

One was the imposition of intermittent electricity load shedding between 2006 and 2015, which cost the South African economy an estimated R300-billion.

The other was the decision by South African Airways, in mid-2012, to cease its direct London/Cape Town flight. This was an enormous blow to the province's tourism economy, because the United Kingdom has always been the single strongest source of tourists.

Both these decisions were the result of management failure in two parastatals: Eskom and South African Airways (SAA). And both these calamities looked certain to derail the province's number one objective: economic growth and job creation.

But we had under-estimated one key factor: the market economy abhors a vacuum. Entrepreneurs rushed in to fill the void left by incapable state entities, with extraordinary results. Both local and provincial government in the Western Cape did everything possible to facilitate private...