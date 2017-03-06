Namibia: Top Court Reserves Judgement in Airport Appeal

CHIEF Justice Peter Shivute and appeal judges Sylvester Mainga and Dave Smuts reserved their judgement on Friday after about three hours of oral arguments in the appeal hearing of the controversial multi-billion dollar airport upgrade tender involving a Chinese company. No indication was given when judgement would be delivered.

President Hage Geingob and the ministers of finance and works are appealing a September 2016 High Court judgement which set aside as invalid, instructions directing the parastatal to stop tender processes for the upgrading of Hosea Kutako International Airport, by the minister of works and transport to the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) in December 2015.

When the minister gave the instructions to the NAC, he was in turn acting on an instruction from President Geingob, who decided in December 2015 that the award of the airport upgrading contract, at a cost of US$477 (about N$6,2 billion at the current exchange rate), to Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Group, should be cancelled and a new tender be issued because proper tender procedures had not been followed.

Geingob's decision followed critical media coverage and a public outcry over allegations of bribery and corruption during the bid evaluation stage of the tender process, as well as claims that some of the most cost-effective bids had been sidelined and ignored.

Anhui, which eventually won the tender, challenged the cancellation of the tender in the Windhoek High Court, and succeeded when judge Shafimana Ueitele found in September last year that the minister of works had not acted in accordance with the Airports Company Act, and also did not exercise his own discretion as required by the law, when carrying out the presidential instruction to cancel the multibillion-dollar tender.

One of the lawyers representing the President and two ministers, Sisa Namandje, conceded on Friday that the minister of works had not strictly complied with the Airports Company Act when he instructed the NAC to cancel the tender.

However, that would still not benefit Anhui in its quest to secure the airport construction contract, Namandje argued. Referring to the State Finance Act and the Tender Board Act, Namandje argued that because there was no prior treasury authorisation for the planned project and the spending it would require, the award of the contract to Anhui was also not lawful.

The Tender Board Act was also not adhered to, because the contract was not awarded to Anhui by Namibia's Tender Board, which should make such an award, but by the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Works and Transport, who did not have the power to award the contract to Anhui, Namandje argued further.

South African senior counsel Nazeer Cassim, representing Anhui, also made a concession to the court. He said the fact that Anhui had been informed by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Works and Transport that the contract was awarded to it did not mean that the company had the contract, since an agreement on the project had not been signed between the NAC and Anhui.

Expenditure - and the requirement in terms of the State Finance Act that there has to be prior treasury approval for spending - would be involved only once an agreement between the NAC and Anhui had been finalised, Cassim said.

This did not leave Anhui in a secure position, though, he acknowledged. On a remark from Chief Justice Shivute, who said it seemed to him that Anhui's position was precarious, Cassim responded that it was indeed commercially very precarious. He added that the NAC, which would have to rely on government funding if the project were to go ahead, was similarly in an uncertain and insecure position with regard to the project.

While Cassim argued that the case was about a wrongful intrusion by the minister of works into the NAC's functions, Namandje focused his argument on the alleged invalidity of the contract awarded to Anhui.

That award should have been declared unlawful and set aside by the High Court, Namandje argued. He asked the Supreme Court judges to reverse judge Ueitele's decision not to set aside the award to Anhui.

Namandje, along with government lawyer Marius Boonzaier, represented the President and two ministers. Cassim, Johannesburg-based legal counsel Sandra Freese, and Werner Boesak represented Anhui on instructions from Petrus Elago.