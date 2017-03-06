Namibia: Govt Debt Supported By Growth Not Bad - Analyst

RESEARCH analyst at Namibia Equity Brokers Ngoni Bopoto said debt in itself is not necessarily a bad thing, provided it is supported by optimal resource allocation.

His comments come after the latest figures from the central bank show that government domestic debt climbed 45% year on year and 4,5% month on month to reach N$41,2 billion at the end of February 2017.

This follows a 40,5% annual increase recorded in January 2017. Bopoto also said that subdued investor sentiment towards long-dated government guaranteed debt continues at regular auctions.

He added that while selling of guarantees may help manage the cost of debt, they are unsustainable, he said.

"We retain our view that given the Namibian government's understanding of financial markets and its existing asset base, over the medium to longer term, the risk of default should be low," he noted.

Bopoto added that balancing the fiscus will remain a challenge in the absence of a spike in government revenue, while the lack of appetite for sovereign paper actually assists government in driving its fiscal consolidation agenda.

"While the cyclical headwinds to a large extent fall beyond our sphere of influence, structural issues influencing capital allocation are within touch, and it is these that the minister must focus on addressing through the 2017/18 budget to be tabled on 8 March 2017," he added.

A clear non-debt strategy to fund the budget deficit, efficient processes to ensure optimal capital allocation and greater transparency will provide comfort to both local and international investors with regards to taking a longer-term view on the economy, he said.