Namibia: Finance Abandons Chinese Airport Loan

FINANCE minister Calle Schlettwein called a halt to negotiations with the Chinese government over a N$7,5 billion loan to fund the proposed upgrades at the Hosea Kutako International Airport in January last year.

Schlettwein confirmed to The Namibian on Wednesday that he had written a letter to the Chinese government, through the Chinese ambassador at the time, informing it that Namibia was abandoning the airport construction and rehabilitation loan talks.

Schlettwein's letter was delivered to the Chinese in January 2016, a few months after President Hage Geingob had intervened to cancel the airport construction tender, following a public outcry over the astronomical cost of the project, and about a month before the Chinese company which had been awarded the tender, Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Group, took government to court over the cancellation of the tender.

Before the sudden break-off of loan talks, Schlettwein and Chinese ambassador to Namibia at the time, Xin Shukang, had been regularly swapping correspondence about the soft loan that the Namibian government was looking to take out with China Exim Bank to finance the airport works.

Court documents obtained this week show that on 25 November 2015, Schlettwein wrote to ambassador Xin, with the correspondence titled 'Financing of the upgrade and expansion of the airport and the Windhoek airport road in central Namibia'.

"The government would like to submit an official request for financing the above projects through concessional loans from China Exim Bank (Export-Import Bank of China)," the minister wrote. China Exim Bank is wholly owned by the Chinese government.

The finance minister told the Chinese diplomat that the airport's estimated cost was about N$6,5 billion, but that it would be funded in two stages - phase one worth N$3,2 billion, and phase two estimated at N$3,3 billion.

"In addition to the airport, we are also proposing to fund a portion of the road (40-kilometre dual carriageway from Windhoek to the airport) with a concessional loan," the minister said.

Schlettwein said he was told that the Chinese government would provide Namibia with a grant to pay for a 15-kilometre road between Windhoek and the airport.

"The remaining unfunded portion of 24 kilometres is estimated to cost about N$1,2 billion," he said.

The details of how Namibia would repay the billions and other conditions were not finalised, but the letter shows that Schlettwein operated under several assumptions.

The minister stated in the letter that it was assumed that the loan's maturity period would be set at 13 to 20 years, with a grace period of three to five years. The repayment period, according to the letter, was estimated at 10 to 20 years, at an interest rate of 2%, plus management fees of 0, 25%.

Calculations by The Namibian show that the state would have been repaying anything between N$100 million and N$150 million in the first year - depending on the agreement.

Ambassador Xin wrote back to Schlettwein on 20 December 2015, advising him to apply for the loan in one go.

"I strongly suggest that the Namibian government applies for the whole amount to fund the project, and then put the entire project into two phases to speed up the loan procedures, and avoid unnecessary loan application and appraisal for phase two," Xin wrote.

The diplomat said it would be difficult to get the loan for the airport road as no contractor had been appointed by the Roads Authority by that point in 2015.

Xin said unlike Namibia's N$7 billion airport project, which was already part of the China Exim Bank's list of potential projects to fund, the road project was not.

"I know Afecc (Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Group) has been coordinating with the Namibian Roads Authority, and presented the design as well as financing proposal," he stated.

According to the diplomat, it would have been an advantage for Namibia if it recommended Afecc- the same company which won the N$7 billion airport tender- to get the N$1 billion airport road contract.

"If the Namibian government could recommend Afecc in the formal loan application of the airport project and submit to the Chinese government, together with a formal loan application of the airport road project, the Chinese government may consider listing the road project in the budget next year (2016)," the ambassador said.

WARNED

China's high interest in the airport deal was not surprising, especially after warnings from experts over how the Asian superpower works.

Brahma Chellaney, a professor of strategic studies at the New Delhi-based Centre for Policy Research in India, warned about China's tactic of using infrastructure loans to advance its empire.

Chellaney said through its US$1 trillion "one belt, one road" initiative, China was supporting infrastructure projects in strategically located developing countries, often by extending huge loans to their governments.

"As a result, countries are becoming ensnared in a debt trap that leaves them vulnerable to China's influence," he said.

Chellaney said some countries, overwhelmed by their debts to China, were being forced to sell off stakes in Chinese-financed projects, or relinquish management to Chinese state-owned firms.

"In a sense, it is even better for China that the projects don't do well. After all, the heavier the debt burden on smaller countries, the greater China's own leverage becomes," he stressed.

President Hage Geingob and the government have strongly advocated the building of a bigger airport, apparently to turn Namibia into an air travel hub similar to Singapore and Dubai. The airport road is near Geingob's proposed private township.

Speaking to State House staff this week, Geingob said global airlines would leave or pass Namibia by if the country's airports were not improved.

"Our minister went there to check. I am told it is terrible (at the airport). This is why we are waiting for an improvement of the facilities. Otherwise, those big airlines will pack and go," he added.

Geingob said he spoke to companies such as Fly Emirates and Qatar Airlines. "But our airport and services? Hmm," he said.

The Namibian reported last week that the President told attorney general Sacky Shanghala to back off (at least for now) from negotiating with the Chinese government over the N$7 billion tender.

The three senior state politicians identified as being part of a clique of officials pushing for the project to go ahead include Shanghala, works minister Alpheus !Naruseb and works permanent secretary Willem Goeiemann.

The shining of the spotlight on the works minister and PS appears to have rankled some. "The cliques that the reporter (Shinovene Immanuel) refers to in The Namibian of 28 February 2017 is but a figment of his fertile imagination, unless he is intentionally aiming at tarnishing the good names of the minister (!Naruseb), Shanghala and the permanent secretary," Goeiemann said in a statement issued on Tuesday. Goeiemann denied the settlement talks, despite evidence of official letters between the three of them.