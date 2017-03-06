Tanzania: Court Dismisses British Expatriate's Appeal

THE Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal lodged by a British expatriate, Riakdit Barnabas, demanding over 2trn/- payments from BP Tanzania Limited, as punitive and general damages and other terminal benefits for allegedly ending his employment unfairly.

Justices Bernard Luanda, Kipenka Mussa and Richard Mziray ruled in favour of BP Tanzania Limited, who was the respondent in the matter, after holding that the appeal by the British national, the appellant, was devoid of merits.

Among payments the appellant had sought to be granted during determination of the appeal include a house and vehicle allowances, which were to be included as part and parcel of his basic salaries for the purposes of calculating his retrenchment package.

The other demand related to whether he was entitled to be paid 216, 976,320/- instead of 2.5m/- as repatriation costs to his home country.

The justices noted that the first issue relating to house and car al lowances was canvassed by the court in another appeal involving same parties.

"We made it very clear that the basic salary is not inclusive of car and housing allowances when it comes to calculations of retrenchment package. Since the parties are the same as those in the (previous) appeal, this same court cannot go around and adjudicate the same issue," they said.

On the question relating to payments of repatriation costs, the justices noted that there was no dispute that the appellant was paid 2.5m/- for the purpose, though the basis of such figure was not disclosed.

Thus, the appellant was not satisfied with such payments. However, the justices were of the considered opinion that in terms of section 110 (1) of the Evidence Act, it was the appellant who was required to show that he deserved to get that much (216, 976,320/-) and not 2.5m/-.

"The burden is upon him (appellant) to establish that he deserved to be paid that much and not the other way around. Since there is none in this case, the appellant failed to establish his claim.

In fine, the appeal is devoid of any merits. The same is dismissed," they ruled. In the appeal determined earlier, another panel comprising Justices Mbarouk Mbarouk, Steven Bwana and Katherine Oriyo had ruled that the British national was not unfairly terminated, as the retrenchment exercise was in accordance with the law and laid down procedures.

They noted that what was in dispute was terminal benefits for which the appellant was entitled and in her judgment dated March 16, 2012, Judge Regina Rweyemamu of the High Court's Labour Division had said, among others, that the respondent's basic salary also included car and housing allowances.