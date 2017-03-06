Photo: GCIS

Minister of State Security David Mahlobo says attempts at regime change in South Africa are happening.

He was speaking on Sunday during a question and answer session with journalists following a press briefing by the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS) briefing.

Mahlobo first touched on terrorism, saying that South Africa was not an exception when it came to being a target of terrorists.

He then went on to say: "Attempts at regime change are happening. We know who does what."

Mahlobo said counter-intelligence was dealing with this.

"We do that work quietly because at the end of the day South Africa should never be a failed state. Our duty is to protect its sovereignty".

A statement on Sunday's JCPS briefing said that no country in the world was immune to the threat of terrorism.

"The JCPS Cluster, through its law enforcement agencies, continues to identify and address violent extremism and terrorism-related activities," it said.

"We are committed to ensure that our country remains relatively safe and free of any attempts to destabilise it. Joint operations of all intelligence community structures will continue as well as the sharing of information critical to countering any threats that is identified."

Source: News24