Kenya: Maina Njenga Sues Jubilee and IEBC for Rejecting His Papers

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga has sued the electoral commission and Jubilee Party for refusing to accept his nomination papers for the Laikipia senatorial seat.

In the case filed in Nairobi on Monday, Mr Njenga claims the move infringes on his political right since he has paid Sh 250,000 for registration and nomination.

NULL, VOID

He wants the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal to declare the decision null and void, arguing that he was not given any reasons for the refusal.

The Jubilee Secretariat on Friday rejected his paper, citing integrity issues'.

The party asked him to first get clearance from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations indicating that he had indeed severed ties with the outlawed group as he claims.

"We have rejected his papers on integrity grounds," Mr Albert Memusi, party's director for campaign communication, told the Nation.

THE GANG

"Many issues have been brought to our attention about him and as a matter of procedure, he must clear his name and satisfy us that he has nothing to do with the criminal gang."

In his case documents, mr Njenga claims he is a born again Christian and believer of Jesus Christ.

He argues that Mungiki is a creation of government aimed at harassing youths in central Kenya.

Through Lawyer Evans Ondieki, he says he has never participated in criminal or unlawful acts, hence the refusal is in bad faith.

He accuses Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission of violating the Administration Act.

RUSTLING

When he announced his bid, Mr Njenga, a bishop at his Hope International Ministry in Kitengela, said he would tackle cattle rustling and banditry in the arid and semi-arid county.

Mr Njenga has had a dalliance with Opposition figurehead Raila Odinga and in June 2014, hosted the ODM leader at his Karen home after he narrowly escaped death in a hail of bullets.

He had attributed the May 2014 shooting to what he said was his refusal to file a statement in defence of President Kenyatta's International Criminal Court (ICC) case.

President Kenyatta's case has since been withdrawn due to lack of evidence.