6 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Land, Actually - What's the ANC's Policy?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Divisions have arisen along familiar lines in the ruling party after the ANC last week rejected the EFF's motion to amend the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation. Both sides claim to be following ANC policy. GREG NICOLSON looks at the issues.

The issue

In a brilliant political move, the Economic Freedom Fighters exposed divisions and contradictions within the ANC last week. It put to the National Assembly a motion pushing for the amendment of the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation. The ANC rejected the chance to work with the EFF to fundamentally alter the country's policies on land reform.

President Jacob Zuma on Friday suggested that "black parties" should have united to pass the motion and create "the legal institutions to address the problems we have of inequality, poverty and unemployment". In a February speech, Zuma suggested that expropriation without compensation is constitutionally acceptable. "How are we going to achieve all the goals mentioned in the State of the Nation Address and all the laws and policies that we are busy amending to enable faster land reform, including land expropriation without compensation, as provided for in the Constitution?" he asked....

South Africa

Is Zuma, ANC Starting a Battle for the Soul of SA Judiciary?

There can be no doubt that judges and the judiciary in general are not President Zuma's close and intimate friends. So,… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.