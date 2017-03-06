South Africa: Land, Actually - What's the ANC's Policy?

analysis

Divisions have arisen along familiar lines in the ruling party after the ANC last week rejected the EFF's motion to amend the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation. Both sides claim to be following ANC policy. GREG NICOLSON looks at the issues.

The issue

In a brilliant political move, the Economic Freedom Fighters exposed divisions and contradictions within the ANC last week. It put to the National Assembly a motion pushing for the amendment of the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation. The ANC rejected the chance to work with the EFF to fundamentally alter the country's policies on land reform.

President Jacob Zuma on Friday suggested that "black parties" should have united to pass the motion and create "the legal institutions to address the problems we have of inequality, poverty and unemployment". In a February speech, Zuma suggested that expropriation without compensation is constitutionally acceptable. "How are we going to achieve all the goals mentioned in the State of the Nation Address and all the laws and policies that we are busy amending to enable faster land reform, including land expropriation without compensation, as provided for in the Constitution?" he asked....