South Africa: Mayhem and Management in SA's Prisons

opinion

Anyone who still thinks SA's prisons are luxury hotels should think again - particularly about the underlying reasons why inmates died, warders were critically injured and cells set alight during rioting at Leeuwkop, Krugersdorp, St Albans and Johannesburg (Sun City) prisons late last year. By CAROLYN RAPHAELY.

A Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) investigation into Christmas clashes at St Albans has now revealed that Department of Correctional Services (DCS) officials caused or contributed to the deaths of three inmates.

Whether murder, attempted murder, culpable homicide or torture charges are instituted against the implicated officials remains to be seen. JICS has no statutory powers and is unable to compel DCS to comply with its recommendation that the officials are appropriately prosecuted.

Currently, according to Civil Society Prison Reform Initiative (CSPRI) director Professor Lukas Muntingh, in spite of thousands of complaints of assault recorded by DCS, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), JICS and the SA Human Rights Commission, there hasn't been a single prosecution of a correctional official implicated in the death of a detainee for years. And Muntingh is only aware of one prosecution of a state official for the crime of torture since torture was criminalised in 2013....