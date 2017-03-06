Tanzania: Dar, Kigali Police Partner in Security Beef Up

INSPECTOR General of Police (IGP) Ernest Mangu listens to his Rwandese counterpart, Emmanuel Gasana , during a bilateral meeting between Rwanda and Tanzania Police force over the weekend. Story on page 3. (Photo by Our Correspondent)

TANZANIA and Rwanda have agreed to partner on security matters, especially on crossborder security to curb transnational crimes. Rwanda National Police and Tanzania Police Force, during their bilateral meeting at Rusumo border post over the weekend, discussed various policing issues pertaining to cross border security.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ernest Mangu and his Rwandan counterpart Emmanuel Gasana co-chaired the meeting, described as the first of its kind since the two forces signed a memorandum of understanding in September 2012, highlighting major areas of cooperation, including exchange of criminal information, expertise and joint training, among others.

Mr Gasana, in his opening remarks, said the long standing tie between the two countries and police forces in particular are "thriving and promising" for the benefit of the people.

He said, "In our efforts to achieve peace and prosperity of our people, we acknowledge facing key and ever-changing policing environment." He observed that technological advancement has facilitated criminals to move freely.

"Increasingly, the nature of communication and information technology have paved way for digital crimes like cybercrime, terrorism, human trafficking in human beings, economic and financial crimes," IGP Gasana said, adding that drug trafficking, motor vehicle theft, environmental and other modern crimes call for stronger cooperation to reshape policing.

"Let us rethink our strategy and refocus with renewed determination to keep our common borders secure, our people safer and reassured, and secure our central corridor that connects us to the world," he added.

The central corridor connects Rwanda and Tanzania through Rusumo. IGP Mangu, speaking at the opening session, said: "It's good that we have resolved to implement the MoU... we have to fulfil our noble obligation of enhancing the safety and security of our people."

We share the common border and this requires our commitment to ensure the safety movement of people and goods. If we don't cooperate and use the available opportunities, criminal syndicates will flourish."

The two police forces discussed various policing issues under the agreement and ultimately, appointed a joint team of criminal investigations departments (CIDs) and traffic police to assess how to secure the central corridor, which connects Rwanda to the port of Dar es Salaam through Rusumo border post.

A report by the joint team, it was resolved, should be submitted to the respective chiefs of police for consideration and action before May this year.

The police institutions also committed themselves to pre vent illegal border crossing by illegal immigrants, smugglers and human traffickers through joint border patrols, monitoring and sensitisation campaigns.

Special attention was also put on joint operations to destroy cannabis farms on the Tanzanian side, and real time information sharing on criminals.

The two IGPs and their delegations toured the Rusumo One-Stop Border Post on both sides.