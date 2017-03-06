6 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Swahili Elders Endorse Mudavadi for Presidency

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mohamed Ahmed

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, who is also a co-principal of the National Super Alliance (Nasa) has been made a Swahili elder.

Mr Mudavadi was bestowed the honour after being dressed in a kanzu (a robe for Muslim men) and an Islamic hat by the members of the community and immediately given a Swahili name - Musa.

He was given a brown kanzu and cream coloured hat.

Mr Mudavadi was crowned Sunday at the Swahili Culture Centre in Kizingo, Mombasa County.

The Swahili elders further endorsed Mr Mudavadi as their choice for the presidency in the August 8 polls.

"We decided to name you Musa so that you can save Kenya from the current Jubilee government under Nasa, just like how Prophet Musa saved his people from Pharaoh in Egypt," one of the elders, Mohammed Lali, said.

Speaking to the more than 200 members of the community, Mr Mudavadi thanked the elders for making him one of them.

"I will take this respect with me wherever I go with all the strength I can because it is not easy to get such an opportunity of being dressed in this attire. I say thank you," Mr Mudavadi said.

Kenya

Donkey Meat Will Not Harm Your Health and It Is Legal

Did you know that donkey meat has been legalised and certified for human consumption in Kenya? Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.