Kenya: Swahili Elders Endorse Mudavadi for Presidency

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, who is also a co-principal of the National Super Alliance (Nasa) has been made a Swahili elder.

Mr Mudavadi was bestowed the honour after being dressed in a kanzu (a robe for Muslim men) and an Islamic hat by the members of the community and immediately given a Swahili name - Musa.

He was given a brown kanzu and cream coloured hat.

Mr Mudavadi was crowned Sunday at the Swahili Culture Centre in Kizingo, Mombasa County.

The Swahili elders further endorsed Mr Mudavadi as their choice for the presidency in the August 8 polls.

"We decided to name you Musa so that you can save Kenya from the current Jubilee government under Nasa, just like how Prophet Musa saved his people from Pharaoh in Egypt," one of the elders, Mohammed Lali, said.

Speaking to the more than 200 members of the community, Mr Mudavadi thanked the elders for making him one of them.

"I will take this respect with me wherever I go with all the strength I can because it is not easy to get such an opportunity of being dressed in this attire. I say thank you," Mr Mudavadi said.