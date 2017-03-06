South Africa: Is Zuma, ANC Starting a Battle for the Soul of SA Judiciary?

analysis

There can be no doubt that judges and the judiciary in general are not President Zuma's close and intimate friends. So, when there is movement in the arena around judges and the way they are appointed, it is important to sit up and take notice. On Friday, Zuma said he was nominating Constitutional Court Judge Raymond Zondo to take over as Deputy Chief Justice.

The night before, he had removed three of his representatives on the Judicial Service Commission. And on Sunday came news that the ANC wanted to ensure that only "progressive" judges ended up on the Bench. Some will fear that Zuma is trying to bend the Bench to his will. If that indeed is the case, and while he might be too late for this specific party, it is certainly important not to let the moves be obscured by the current plethora of SA political fights. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

Since Zuma's inauguration in 2009, judges have done more than surely any other sector of society to put boundaries around President Jacob Zuma's behaviour. Almost from the first moment of his presidency, they have challenged his power to do what he wants. Just a few weeks after his...