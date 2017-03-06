5 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Six Die in Multiple Car Pile-Up

Tagged:

Related Topics

Six people have been killed in a crash involving several cars in the Free State early Sunday, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said.

The crash happened along the N8 between Thaba Nchu and Botshabelo.

Five vehicles were involved.

"Reports indicate that two vehicles initially collided head-on killing five people on the road. This set off a chain of events where three other vehicles got involved in crashes on the same scene.

"The third vehicle... drove through the scene and collided with the debris," the corporation said in a statement.

"The fourth vehicle slowed down to avoid the scene but the fifth vehicle could not stop and drove into the rear of the vehicle killing one person." The corporation and police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Source: News24

South Africa

Is Zuma, ANC Starting a Battle for the Soul of SA Judiciary?

There can be no doubt that judges and the judiciary in general are not President Zuma's close and intimate friends. So,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.