South Africa: Two Children Die in Cape Town House Fire

Two boys were killed in a fire that broke out in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, late on Saturday, the City of Cape Town said on Sunday.

The boys were aged six and 12.

In a statement, the city said the fire destroyed a formal house and a backyard dwelling.

"Social services trauma counsellors have been activated to provide counselling to the family."

The NGO, the Mustadafin Foundation, was assisting those affected in the fire.

A fire also broke out early on Sunday in Kensington, destroying 30 homes and affecting 124 residents.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Source: News24