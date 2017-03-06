5 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Children Die in Cape Town House Fire

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two boys were killed in a fire that broke out in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, late on Saturday, the City of Cape Town said on Sunday.

The boys were aged six and 12.

In a statement, the city said the fire destroyed a formal house and a backyard dwelling.

"Social services trauma counsellors have been activated to provide counselling to the family."

The NGO, the Mustadafin Foundation, was assisting those affected in the fire.

A fire also broke out early on Sunday in Kensington, destroying 30 homes and affecting 124 residents.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Source: News24

South Africa

Is Zuma, ANC Starting a Battle for the Soul of SA Judiciary?

There can be no doubt that judges and the judiciary in general are not President Zuma's close and intimate friends. So,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.