analysis

Government's review of criminal justice legislation is considering the inclusion of "issues of state security and issues of national sovereignty" in bail procedures. This emerged in Sunday's briefing by the justice, crime prevention and security cluster in the Cabinet. The review has come about at neck-breaking speed. It follows a meeting of the ministers and President Jacob Zuma, who during his visits last month to Nyanga, Cape Town, and Shoshanguve, Tshwane, was told by police that the current laws were not working for them because the courts released on bail those the SAPS arrested for crimes. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

President Jacob Zuma on Friday told the National House of Traditional Leaders that he had asked his security cluster ministers to revisit laws which police during his visits told him were not working for them.

"We (police) have done our best to arrest criminals, but the courts release them. What must we do? ... Police were saying the manner laws are operating favours the perpetrators," Zuma said of his interactions with the SAPS, adding that police highlighted the killing of witnesses that effectively scuppered their cases.

"That is democracy gong too far, going overboard... It is known, why can't we stop...