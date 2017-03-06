Liberia: PDF Matrix Donates to Orphanages in Ganta, Nimba County

Ganta — The PDF Matrix, a non-political solidarity movement whose overarching objective is to contribute to underprivileged members of society, has ended its 2nd Annual Convention in Ganta, Nimba County.

The convention took stock of its 2016 programs and outreach activities across the country and adopted a strategic plan for 2017. Key outreach activities such as provision of scholarships to orphans and regular distribution of school and food items to orphanages and the donation of medical supplies to hospitals formed a core part of the 2017 activities.

On Saturday, March 4, 2017, upon the completion of Day 2 activities, the organization visited two orphanages in Ganta and made several donations.

The orphanages are Children Recovery Mission and House of Hope Orphanage.

Speaking on behalf of the PDF Matrix at one of the orphanages, the Chairman of the PDF Matrix, Nya D. Twayen averred -"We are only exhibiting what we know best- making donations to underprivileged communities.

"Ours was that of making small contributions and interventions in a humbling way."

"We seek not personal favors because our interventions are void of political connotations. We believe that the onus is on us, members of our society, to give back to society."

In a response, Mother Alice Jargbah of the House of Hope Orphanage, commended the PDF Matrix for its timely assistance.

" We have operated for more than 14 years now and I can say to you, no individual group has made such a donation to this home."

It must be noted that the donations in Ganta are not the first as several other donations have been made in the past to several homes including but not limited to the following; Amazing Grace Orphanage Home ( SKD Boulevard), Center for the Advancement of Liberian Young Orphans and Abandoned; Jacob Town, Paynesville, Christ Our Hope Orphanage SKD Community; Life Village Orphanage; Omega Community, Disabled and Unaccompanied Children Orphanage Home Buchanan City, Grand Bassa, Alfred &Agnes Orphanage Home, Brewerville; Comfort K. Toe Orphanage Home, Brewerville; Diana E. Davies Orphanage Home amongst several others.