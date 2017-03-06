A SIXTY-YEAR-OLD man has allegedly electrocuted his wife aged 40 in Kasempa of North-Western Province.

It was believed that Ruth Kanshimba was electrocuted by her husband Tumbana Pelekelo who had connected live wires to the door in a trap meant for his troublesome nephew who usually came home late.

North-Western Police chief Auxensio Daka confirmed that the deceased was electrocuted at her home in Kasempa on Friday last week around 03:00 hours.

Mr Daka said Mr Pelekelo was in police custody to help with investigations.

"We have a report of sudden death which occurred on Friday in Kasempa Township in which Ruth Kanshimba aged 49, Kaonde by tribe, died after she was electrocuted, police are holding her husband Tumbana Pelekelo aged 60, for investigations," he said.

Mr Daka said the body of the deceased was awaiting a postmortem.

He said investigations would continue and that the wire, which was used had been recovered.

In another development, police in Kalumbila, North-Western Province are investigating a suspected murder, of a woman who was shot to death by unknown attackers.

Mr Daka said the assailants followed the woman to her home and shot her in the stomach.

He identified her as Memory Kanfwa,40, of Kisasa area. She died on arrival at Kisasa Rural Health Centre.