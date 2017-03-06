South Africa: A Divided ANC or a Divisive Media? 23 Years of Media in the Democratic RSA

analysis

The privileged in South Africa, predominantly white, go out of their way to use the dominant instruments of propaganda, which, by definition, are at the disposal of the privileged, to paint an ugly picture of an ANC in decline, an ANC at war with itself.

At the height of the antagonism and hostility between the media and the ANC in 2007, particularly its president, the Trinidadian writer and intellectual, Ronald Suresh Roberts, stepped in with a book offensive, aptly entitled Fit to Govern, the native intelligence of Thabo Mbeki.

In the book, Roberts argued that the ideologically loaded notion of native "fitness", previously taken as obvious by the anti-apartheid forces, had become a consensual agenda.

The inability of the media, some business leaders, elements of civil society, leaders of the union movement and opposition political parties to free themselves from the "settler consciousness" in post-1994 South Africa, Roberts wrote, had swung wildly between romanticising and demonising the native.

Roberts went to town with various editorial positions of the then leaders of media houses, who still cast a long shadow even today. This includes then Sunday Times editor Mondli Makhanya (who he called a "colonial creature"), then Business Day writers Karima...