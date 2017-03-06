Nigeria: Chibokgirls - Govt Warns Ex-President Jonathan to Stop Blaming, Accusing Others

The Federal Government has warned former President Goodluck Jonathan to stop causing distraction from its ongoing efforts to secure the release of the Chibok schoolgirls who are still in captivity with Boko Haram Insurgents.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Monday,Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed urged President Jonathan to stop apportioning blame over the issue of the Chibok girls who were abducted under his watch.

Lai gave the advice following the former President's reaction to a report by a British newspaper stating that the British armed forces' offer to rescue the girls, were rebuffed by then President Jonathan.

While former President Jonathan reserves the right to defend his Administration, Alhaji Mohammed said he should not engage in

finger-pointing by stating that "some people who have obviously been playing politics with the issue of the Chibok girls will stop at nothing to further their interest".

Mohammed said if there was politics played with the issue of Chibok girls,it was the Jonathan's Administration under whose watch the girls were abducted.