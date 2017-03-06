Liberia: Amos Siebo and Wife Free On Bail

The Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice on Capitol Hill Friday, 5 March released from detention political apisrant Amos S. Siebo and his wife, Margrette Siebo after the couple spent a night at the Monrovia Central Prison Compound for their alleged involvement in voter registration fraud.

The suspects have been charged with illegal possession of voter's materials and criminal conspiracy but were temporally set free by the court after their lawyers filed criminal appearance bond.

Defendant Siebo, who earlier served as consultant in theh President Deliverable Unit at the Ministry of State, was arrested by police on Sunday, 27 February at his private residence in Johnsonville Township, Montserrado County along with five females, in possesssion of electoral materials, including dozens of blank voter's cards, forms and cameras.

The Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism last week confirmed that police broke up an illegal voter's registration ring led by Siebo at a private residence in Johnsonville, Montserrado County and retrieved assortment of NEC-issued implements, including cameras, dozens of blank voter's cards and forms.

Meanwhile, the National Elections Commission (NEC) on Thursday, 2 March confirmed the involvoment of two of its contractual staffs in the voter's registration syndicate in Johnsonville Township.

Chairman Jerome George Kokorya made the confirmation during a press conference held at the headquarters of the NEC in Sinkor, Monrovia. He said information obtained suggests that the two, who are temporary staffs for the current voter registration exercise reportedly, received money from one Mr. Amos Siebo for "ungodly act."

He indicated that though the two individuals whose names are yet to be disclosed, made away with voter's registration materials, but items stolen by them did not enter the data system of the commission, and that NEC will beef up its network in the Johnsonville area during exhibition of registered voters' list.

Chairman Kokorya, who did not disclosed names of the individuals, said the Liberia National Police was in full control of the investigation and that the commission is prepared to help in whatever way to ensure that the process reaches amicable resolution.

Prior to the transfer of the couple to court, police had set free five ladies, who were allegedly implicated in the scandal based on lack of evidence.

The five ladies earlier told police investigation that Mr. Siebo was only trying to give them ride in his vehicle to Monrovia when they were arrested, denying their involvement in the syndicate.