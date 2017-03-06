Liberia: NGO Raps On Poverty Reduction Thru Education

The Executive Director and founder of Change Agent Network (CAN)Liberia, Mr. Eric Wohwoh says his organization remains committed in providing conducive learning environment and quality education for Liberian students.

Mr. Wohwoh in an interview with our Bong County correspondent recently added that as part of the rebuilding process of Liberia, CAN Liberia stands in breaking the cycle of poverty through education, noting that they have established schools in six of the fifteen counties of Liberia and promised to have it extended across the country.

He disclosed that CAN presently has five schools in Bong County with some still under construction. He emphasized that depending on others for development is one of the major challenges Liberians are facing, maintaining the need for Liberians to take the development of their country in their own hands.

He wants successful Liberians to pay back to society what they have achieved in order to transform the messy educational system for the better.

The Change Agent Network Boss said his dream to seeing better educational system in Liberia is non-political, adding when all efforts are applied by every Liberian for the improvement of education in the Country, it will serve as a gate way for the reduction of poverty.

Mr. Wohwoh also called on leaders of Bong County and Liberia to buttress the efforts of his organization by showing some level of appreciation.-New Dawn