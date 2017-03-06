6 March 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Young Musician Meets Tragic End

One of Liberia's budding musical artists Quincy L. Burrower, c.k.a. 'Quincy B' died early Friday, 3 March in a car crash near UNMIL Headquarters or Pan African Plaza in Monrovia while on his way home a local club.

Quincy had performed at Anglers Club up to early dawn and was reportedly driving home when his vehicle veered off the road and banged against a bullet-proof wall erected at the front view of the UN headquarters, killing him instantly.

Three other artists riding with him sustained injuries including Morris Gayford, c.k.a. "CIC" who broke his legs; Kovacee, and Feouls, who sustained minor injuries. Huge crowd Friday morning trooped at the John F. Kennedy Hospital upon hearing the death news of the promising artist. In the crowd were musicians, journalists, fans, friends, sympathizers and family members.

When this paper asked the mother of "CIC" about her son's misfortune, she said she was removing him from the JFK to her resident in Brewerville outside Monrovia for herbalists to attend to his legs.

The late 'Quincy B' was an artist, producer, and entrepreneur. His body has been deposited at the St. Moses funeral parlors in Gardnersville, Somalia Drive, pending funeral and interment. The diseased, who was believed to be in his early 20s, will be remembered for his soft and inspirational singing.

