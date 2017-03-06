Liberia: Urey Quits Lonestar GSM for Presidency

Opposition All Liberian Party or ALP political leader Mr. Benoni Urey has resigned his post as Chairman of the Board of Directors at one of Liberia's GSM giant Lonestar Cell MTN, saying he intends to devote his time and energy "entirely towards" the October presidential and representatives elections.

"The next few months are very crucial and I intend to devote my timeand energy entirely towards this process of restoring hope toLiberians," Mr. Urey told journalists at Lonestar GSM head office in

Congo Town on Saturday, 4 March.

He said he was not under pressure to quit his job at the company, butargued that he did not want any conflict in his role as presidentialcandidate and board chair at Lonestar Cell GSM.

The businessman - turned - politician who maintains a 40 percent shareat the GSM Company said his motivation to seek the presidencythis October comes from the realization that the Liberian people havebeen longing for a change.

"... [A] change that will transform their lives; a change that willbring dignity and pride to their families, and I am convinced that theALP is in the best position to bring about that essential andnecessary change", Mr. Urey said.

While stepping down, Mr. Urey announced that Lonestar GSM Boardmembers had endorsed his plea to reintroduce the US$1.00 for threedays call, encouraging the management to provide other services and

promotions to the Liberian people during these difficult times.