Liberia: Wednesday Is Int'l Women's Day

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has by Proclamation declared, Wednesday, March 8, 2017 as "International Women's Day", and it's to be observed throughout the country as a "Working Holiday".

The day marks the struggle that women around the world have made to gain equality and equal rights as well as to reflect on the changes and progress that culminated in their international endeavor.

A Foreign Ministry release said President Sirleaf has requested the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, other government agencies, civil society organizations and NGOs concerned to execute appropriate programs befitting the occasion to be observed throughout the country.

The women of Liberia will join their counterparts to celebrate International Women's Day 2017, under the global theme: "Be Bold for Change" and national theme: Women Bold for Change for a Better World".

Given the significance of this year's celebration, an International Women's Colloquium will also be convened.

In 1997, the General Assembly adopted Resolution 32/142 proclaiming March 8th of each year as International Women's Day to be observed by Member States in accordance with their historical and national traditions.

The Liberian Government, cognizant of its obligation to ensure equal status for men and women in society without discrimination, ratified the Convention on "The Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women", reflecting its commitment to gender equality and equity through its national reconstruction and development program.-New Dawn