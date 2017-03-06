Nigeria: Kano State Sues Women For Giving Birth a Day After Mass Wedding

The Kano State government has dragged Habiba Inusa of Doguwa Gangare to court for giving birth to a child a day after the mass wedding sponsored by the government.

The Director General of Hisbah Board, Dr. Abba Sifu who spoke to Daily Trust yesterday, said the woman was arraigned before a Shari’ah court in Doguwa local government area of Kano state for adultery and deliberate concealment of pregnancy.

Consequently, he said, government had confiscated all the room furniture and other items earlier given to her by government during the mass wedding exercise.

“Habiba has confessed to the court that she was pregnant months before the mass wedding. She told the court that she deceived the officials assigned to test the couples by giving them her sister’s urine during the exercise.

“She told the court that she went to the venue of the screening with her sister’s urine which she concealed in her stomach and when it was her turn for the test, she presented her sister’s urine,” he said.

Dr. Sufi added that the woman also confirmed that the pregnancy was for one Kamalu, not her husband. “When the said Kamalu was invited, he confessed to have slept with the woman some months ago,” he said.

He said the court had also invited her parents for explanation over the incident and the woman was currently under the custody of the court in Doguwa local government area.

The woman who was among the 1, 520 couples married off by the Kano state government last week under its mass wedding programme, had given birth to a baby boy a day after the wedding.