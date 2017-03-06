5 March 2017

South Africa: Man Missing At Sea After Saving Relative

A search is underway for a man who went missing at sea, after saving a family member at a Pacaltsdorp beach in George on Sunday afternoon.

It is believed that the man was swept away.

The 21-year-old who nearly drowned and who was saved by the man, was stabilised and transported to the George Provincial Hospital just after 15:00.

At the time of their arrival, ER24 paramedics found the 21-year-old on the beach, surrounded by a crowd.

"The man was very distressed in the water. His family member, seeing this, went out to sea to save him and managed to, but in the process, got swept away by the tide. When we arrived, he [the rescued man] was already out of the water. He was very emotional when paramedics arrived at the scene," said ER24 Spokesperson Annine Dormehl.

Dormehl encouraged people to get as much help as possible before trying to help others in the sea, especially during high tide.

"We always encourage people to swim in places where they feel safe. If you feel you can assist someone, rather see if a lifeguard can help first," she said.

Local authorities, including the South African Police Services, the fire department and rescue services, are on the scene for further investigations.

