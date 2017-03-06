South Africa: Titans Beat Warriors After Collapse

Henry Davids spearheaded a strong batting display that was key to lifting the Titans to a 35-run win over the Warriors in their One-Day Cup clash at Buffalo Park in East London on Sunday.

The visiting skipper was one of two half-centurions for his side as they amassed 324/6 after winning the toss and batting first.

A horrible collapse from the home side then enabled the Titans to bowl out the Warriors for 289 as they secured a victory that lifted them to second on the standings.

Davids made 66 (73 balls, 6 fours) after he had won the toss and opted to bat first and shared in a century opening stand with Aiden Markram (45).

After the captain fell, Heino Kuhn hit 61 (51 balls, 8 fours) and shared in a 93-run, third-wicket partnership with Tony de Zorzi (41) that took the Pretoria-based team beyond the 200-mark.

Then came the fireworks from Albie Morkel, who blasted 34 off 16 balls, and David Wiese after he clubbed 44 from 26 to give their side a substantial boost.

The Warriors were up for a fight, though, as their leader Jon-Jon Smut plundered 85 (71 balls, 11 fours, 2 sixes) during an opening wicket stand of 150 with Gihahn Cloete (65 off 94 balls, 8 fours).

That meant the home side needed 175 from the next 25 overs, but a collapse of five wickets for 22 runs, including two run outs, left them in a dire position.

Lesiba Ngoepe (41) fought bravely, but there was little support from the Warriors tail as they were shot out with 20 balls remaining.Malusi Siboto was the best of the bowlers with 2/33, while Shaun von Berg managed 2/67.

