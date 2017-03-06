5 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Six Bodies With Gunshot Wounds Found Next to Joburg Railway Line

Tagged:

Related Topics

The police have opened murder cases following the discovery of six dead bodies, believed to be those of illegal miners, next to a railway line in Benoni, east of Johannesburg on Sunday morning.

A passerby alerted police to the bodies, which are believed to have been dumped there.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that each had gunshot wounds to the upper body.

"It is suspected that the deceased were killed elsewhere and taken where they were found as they were put in a pattern," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said.

"It is also suspected that the deceased are illegal miners. The motive for the killings is still unknown, and the bodies are not yet identified".

BODIES OF 6 FOUND KILLED EXECUTION STYLE : SNAKE RD. BENONI. EMM. GP.-- REZA (@crimeairnetwork) March 5, 2017

Source: News24

South Africa

Ladysmith Black Mambazo - Three Decades Later and Still Strong

One of South Africa's famous musical groups, Ladysmith Black Mambazo which started in the 1960s has not stopped… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.