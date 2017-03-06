South Africa: Rapist Sentenced to Life By Scottburgh Regional Court

press release

The accused (49) was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Scottburgh Regional Court last week for rape. He was found guilty of raping his stepdaughter twice at Amahlongwa Mission, Umkomaas area in 2015. A 15-year-old victim was at home when she was asked by her mother to go to the accused's house in the area to cut her hair in preparation for school. The victim did go and while at the accused's house, she was raped by the accused and threatened not to report to her mother. On another day, the victim was at home when the accused came and fetched her. They went to the accused's house where she was raped again. A few days later, the accused gave her R100-00 cash and told her not to tell anyone about the incident. The victim took the money to school and her teacher saw it. When she was asked about the money, she told her teacher that she was given by the accused who raped her. A case of rape was immediately opened at Umkomaas police station and Umlazi Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences started their investigation which led to the arrest of the accused. He appeared in court several times until he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

In another case, a 31-year-old accused, Phumlani Mcube was convicted and sentenced to a total of 21 years imprisonment for 43 counts of possession of porn, unlawful creating, producing or creation of child porn, rape, sexual exploitation of children and using children for or benefitting from child porn. Some of the counts will run concurrently meaning that he will serve only eight years imprisonment. He was sentenced by the Umlazi Regional Court on 27 February 2017.

During August 2015 the victim (12) approached her stepfather, asking money for an excursion that the school is going on. The accused gave some money and later he asked the victim to take nude pictures of herself and give it to him. The victim did as requested and gave pictures to the accused. While in the room giving pictures, the accused started to touch the victim to her private parts and sexually assaulted her. They were caught on the act by the mother of the victim. A case of rape and possession of child porn was opened at Umlazi police station for further investigation. Through investigation by the Umlazi Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, the accused was arrested and charged accordingly.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa applauded the Umlazi FCS members for securing the sentence. "The heavy sentenced handed down to the accused will send a message to other criminals who abused our young children in the province. I also encouraged the victims to report such crimes to the police so that the culprits will be arrested and prosecuted," he said.