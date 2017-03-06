6 March 2017

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma On Adv. Abrahams, Dr Pretorius and Adv. Mzinyathi

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Prosection Chief Shaun Abrahams Gets to Keep His Job
press release

President Zuma decided not to suspend Adv. Abrahams, Dr Pretorius and Adv. Mzinyathi

President Jacob Zuma has decided not to suspend the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Adv. Shaun Abrahams; the North Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions, Adv. Sibongile Mzinyathi and the Acting Head of the Priority Crimes Litigation Unit, Dr Torie Pretorius, following their submissions to the President on why they should not be suspended pending the outcome of the inquiry into their fitness to hold office.

In considering this matter the President had to place weight to the provisions of section 179 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996 which guarantees the independence of the National Prosecuting Authority and those of its officials.

Having considered the submissions received from the three prosecutors and concerns raised by the Helen Suzman Foundation and Freedom Under Law regarding their conduct in as far as it relates to the decision to charge and review the charges against Minister Pravin Gordhan, Mr Ivan Pillay and Mr Oupa Magushula, the President could not find substantiation for the claim that Adv. Abrahams, Adv Mzinyathi and Dr Pretorius's conducts were actuated by ulterior motive or any other improper motive which would give rise to a charge of misconduct or that they are no longer fit and proper to hold office.

It is the President's well considered view that there is no prima facie evidence pointing to the conduct of three prosecutors, constituting misconduct or lack of fitness and propriety to warrant the invocation of the provisions of section 12(6) read with 14(3) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act.

Taking the aforementioned into consideration the President decided not to provisionally suspend Adv. Abrahams, Adv Mzinyathi and Dr Pretorius and hold an enquiry into their fitness to hold office as envisaged in section 12(6) read with 14(3) of the Act.

Issued by: The Presidency

More on This

Zuma Decides Not to Suspend Prosecution Head

President Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not suspend the National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Government. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.