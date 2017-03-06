Somalia: Ulamas Declare 4 Days of Fasting and Prayers As Death Toll From Starvation Rises

The Head of the Council of Imams and Muslim scholars in Somalia Sheikh Bashir. Ahmed on Sunday declared four days of fasting and prayers to seek divine intervention as hunger drought continues to ravage Somalia.

Sh. Ahmed asked all regional administrations to organise for the Al Istisqa special prayers for rains to be held next Sunday. He asked for Somalis and wellwishers to help the millions of starving Somalis Starvation saying it is their religious duty.

Sh Ahmed has also asked Somalis to seek forgiveness from each other in this period. On Saturday Prime Minister Hassan Khayre announced that 110 people died from starvation in two days alone.

Some 2.1 Somalis are facing starvation across the country. The current drought was last week declared a national disaster.