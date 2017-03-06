6 March 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Ulamas Declare 4 Days of Fasting and Prayers As Death Toll From Starvation Rises

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Head of the Council of Imams and Muslim scholars in Somalia Sheikh Bashir. Ahmed on Sunday declared four days of fasting and prayers to seek divine intervention as hunger drought continues to ravage Somalia.

Sh. Ahmed asked all regional administrations to organise for the Al Istisqa special prayers for rains to be held next Sunday. He asked for Somalis and wellwishers to help the millions of starving Somalis Starvation saying it is their religious duty.

Sh Ahmed has also asked Somalis to seek forgiveness from each other in this period. On Saturday Prime Minister Hassan Khayre announced that 110 people died from starvation in two days alone.

Some 2.1 Somalis are facing starvation across the country. The current drought was last week declared a national disaster.

Somalia

Puntland President Links an Elder to Al Shabaab

The embattled President of the northeastern semi-autonomous state of Puntland Abdiweli Mohamed Ali Gaas has accused a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.