6 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: I Built Church, Mosque in Library to Encourage Unity - Obasanjo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Andrew Agbese

Kaduna — Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said he built a church and a mosque at his Presidential Library, located in Abeokuta, Ogun State, to demonstrate leadership without bias for any religious group.

The former president who featured on Liberty Radio Kaduna's interview programme, Guest of the Week; said he was raised in a community where Christians and Muslims co-existed peacefully and he had lived with that all his life.

Recalling that as president of Nigeria he used to fast during Ramadan and during Lent, Obasanjo decried a situation where people kill one another in the name of religion, saying anyone who kills in the name of religion is an enemy of God.

Speaking on the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and others in South Africa, the former Nigerian president said it was unacceptable for South African leaders to watch the youths go on rampage against fellow Africans.

"What all African countries must remember is that Nigeria fought for decolonization of most African countries," he said, adding that in any case, no African should be treated as unwanted in any part of Africa.

"Any leader who allows xenophobic attacks to happen and linger under his watch is not fit to be an African leader. If youths are behaving childishly, then, what is the leadership doing? If the leaders also behave childishly, that is a calamity for that country and for Africa," he said.

Nigeria

Consent, Kissing and Groping in Nigeria's Reality TV Show

The kissing and groping of two housemates in Nigeria's reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, while they were asleep, have… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.