Liberia: President Sirleaf Extends Felicitations On Ghana's 60th Independence Anniversary

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has extended to her Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Government and people of the Republic of Ghana as they celebrate their 60th Independence Anniversary today.

Ghana became an independent state on March 6, 1957, when Britain relinquished its control over the Gold Coast and Ashanti, the Northern Territories Protectorate, and British Togoland.

After a long period of colonial rule, the newly elected Assembly of Ghana passed a motion directing the government to demand independence from

Britain. As the opposition party was not part of the debate, the motion was passed with a unanimous vote. The motion was also accepted by the British

Government as representing the majority of the Assembly. In 1957 Ghana became the first African country to gain independence.

According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry release, Madam Sirleaf, in her message to Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo, fervently hoped that the cordial ties of friendship and cooperation subsisting between both nations will be further strengthened for their mutual benefit.

"On this special occasion," President Sirleaf said, "I take pleasure to trace the long and historical relations between Liberia and Ghana and the collaborative role of our forefathers in the establishment of the Organization of African Unity, which has now permuted into the African Union."