Liberia: BYC Defeat Ie 6-0

It was not a good start for the IE Majestic newly appointed Coach Samuel Sumo after his side lost 6-0 to champions BYC at the Blue Field on Friday.

The Sun Shine Yellow Boys (IE), under their new Coach, played different when compared to their previous matches.

The players wore new jerseys after the team was criticized in the past for wearing the oldest jerseys in the league; with players' numbers peeling off.

With the expectation of many supporters that the team would put up a better performance and defeat the champions as their traditional rivals Mighty Barrolle did when they secured their first win in the league by narrowly defeating BYC 3-2 at the Blue Field.

The Go Blue Boys, having returned to domestic league action following their qualification to the next round of the CAF's Confederation of African Football tourney, showed their supremacy as Liberia's lone representative to the continental competition by comprehensively defeating the Sun Shine Yellow Boys and dominating the match from start to finish.

Van Dave Harmon put BYC ahead in the 27th minute after heading in forward Prince Saydee's cross from the right angle, while Abdulai Bility registered his third league goal when he doubled the Go Blue Boys advantage in the 28th minute.

Despite going for the break with two goals down, IE showed no sign of coming back into the match, as BYC kept mounting pressure that saw several clear goal-scoring chances cleared across the goal line by IE's defenders.

BYC displayed no signs of giving up on their two-goal lead, with Captain Harmon netting his second goal that increased the score to 3-0 in the 51st minute.

The match later became a shooting practice for the champions when they scored additional three goals in the last 39 minutes.

Forward Saydee, Captain Harmon who completed his hat trick and striker Mark Paye's goals sealed the Go Blue Boys' comprehensive 6-0 defeat.

IE remains bottom of the table after conceding ten consecutive defeats, while BYC moved to third position with 16 points out of eight matches.

On Saturday, the Shipping Boys (LISCR FC) failed to collect all there points after they came from a goal down to secure a disappointing draw.

Following his two-week suspension, Coach Tapha Manneh made three changes to his team that drew with Watanga FC in their last league match.

LISCR dominated the match with ball possession and making more attempts than their opponents, but Christopher Jackson, Varney Sando, Fallah Sherrif, Prince Urey and Daniel Woto's close range attempts could not give the Shipping Boys the lead in the first half that ended goalless.

The frustration among LISCR's supporters and technical staff continued in the second half after LISCR failed to find the back of the night against the Paynesville based club as they struggled to get hold of possession.

The frustration worsened after Emmanuel Nimely of ELWA United netted the opener in the 61st minute to put his side ahead.

But under-pressure LISCR responded to their opponents in two minutes after Fallah Sherriff got the equalizer with a left foot strike from inside the penalty area.

LISCR are now four points behind league leaders FC Fassel.

The league continues today, Monday when LPRC Oilers take on Keitrace FC, while Monrovia Club Breweries will host BYC at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.