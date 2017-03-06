Liberia: Artist Quincy B. Killed in Crash

Young Liberian musician Quincy Burrowes, popularly known as Quincy B, died in an early morning car crash on Friday, March 3 in Monrovia.

He was 23.

The death of the popular star, whose songs include, "Put Liberia First," "We Don't Talk Anymore," "My Dream Ft. Scientific," "Tumba Baba," and the latest, "My Pledge," was received with horror by hundreds of Liberians and music lovers who made their way to the John F. Kennedy Center where his body was initially deposited to express their grief and show their support.

Although there has been no official report about what happened, or what exactly caused the accident, information gathered suggests that Quincy B was the driver of the vehicle. Unconfirmed reports also said the artist and several of his colleagues were returning from performing at a local club, identified as Anglers Bar and Restaurant, which is yet to be confirmed.

The reports said as the Toyota Camry raced past the University of Liberia towards City Hall, there was another vehicle coming from the opposite direction that Quincy B was apparently trying to dodge to avoid a head-on collision.

According to the report, as the 2007 Toyota Camry tore along the road descending towards City Hall, Quincy B apparently lost control of his vehicle, which bounced off the UNIMIL headquarters wall and somersaulted, leading to his death.

Moments afterwards, the news spread that Quincy B was dead, and another artist identified as Marice Terziq Gayflor (popularly known as CIC) suffered a broken leg. Latest report reaching the Daily Observer said CIC was released from hospital and is at home in Brewerville. However, there was no report on two other artists identified as Margas and Feouls Kaba, who were also in the vehicle.

A release from ALM Records, who handled Quincy B's songs, only announced the death of the artist, saying "he died on Friday, March 03, as a result of a tragic motor accident in Sinkor, Monrovia."

"He leaves to mourn his loss both parents, siblings and a host of other family and friends in Liberia and abroad. His body has been deposited at the St. Moses Funeral home along the Somalia Drive."

However, there have been conflicting reports on Quincy B's age. Earlier reports said he was 20, but Daily Observer's LIB Life reporter Robin Dopoe recorded his age at 23.

Meanwhile there has been an outpouring of grief from Liberians from all walks of life on the young man's untimely death, including the Government of Liberia.

The Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism in a release said the Government, "painfully regretted that this promising young Liberian musical star could not actualize his God-given potential for the pride of the country."

Lonestar Cell MTN described Quincy B as its Brand Ambassador and in a release said "The fallen young and talented Quincy B inspired our valued subscribers and Liberians in general with the palatable melody of his songs and will forever be remembered by all.

"The passing of our Brand Ambassador is news that comes with deep grief and pain. During this time of bereavement, we want to extend profound condolences to the family, friends, fans and the entire music industry for the loss. May God's Grace give us strength during this difficult time."

Reflecting on the unfortunate incident, Isaac Yeah, Minister Counselor at the Liberian Embassy in Paris, France, expressed his regret and said he had met the Quincy B early January at a barber shop in Monrovia and was impressed by him.

"I was happy and glad to have met Quincy. Immediately the entire street and the barber shop became a spot-in center as many passers-by wanted a glance of this young talent.

"Quincy became my choice for the UNESCO Musical Gala Show for 2017. I told him he would get an invitation to come to Paris, France, to perform at the gala with other world class superstars.

"And so, just last week, I called to tell him that Ambassador Juli Endee was coming with his details for the UNESCO Gala which takes place in May... as the Ambassador was attending a conference here in Paris."

He said Amb. Endee was glad to help Quincy B secure his visa in Abidjan on his way to France.

He wishes the family and friends God's support to deal with Quincy B's tragic death.

Burial information will be announced later, according to a family source. Meanwhile LoneStar Cell unrolled a tribute line *169* 1# for fans and sympathizers to make "Put Liberia First" as their ring back tone for free.