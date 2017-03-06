Liberia: Int'l Women's Colloquium to Highlight Global Women's Day

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has by Proclamation declared Wednesday, March 8, 2017 as "International Women's Day," and is to be observed throughout the country as a working holiday.

The day recognizes the struggle of women around the world to gain equality and equal rights and reflects on the changes and progress that have resulted from their international endeavor.

According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry release, the President has requested the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, other government agencies, civil society organizations and NGOs concerned to execute appropriate programs befitting the occasion to be observed throughout the country.

The women of Liberia will join their counterparts to celebrate International Women's Day 2017, under the global theme: "Be Bold for Change" and national theme: Women Bold for Change for a Better World."

Given the significance of this year's celebration, an International Women's Colloquium will also be convened.

In 1997, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 32/142 proclaiming March 8 of each year as International Women's Day to be observed by Member States in accordance with their historical and national traditions.

The Government, cognizant of its obligation to ensure equal status for men and women in society without discrimination, ratified the Convention on "The Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women," reflecting its commitment to gender equality and equity through its national reconstruction and development program.