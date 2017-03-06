6 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Supreme Court Says Govt Right in Revoking Allocation of OPLS 321, 323

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Chuks Azu

The Supreme Court has ruled in favour of the Federal Government over voiding the allocation of Oil Prospecting Licences (OPLs) 321 and 323 to Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) and re-awarding the oil blocks to ONGC/Owel Petroleum Consortium.

In a lead judgment read on Friday by Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, the apex court declared that the action of the president, which was taken in 2009, was within his executive powers.

In a four-to-one verdict, the court said the act, which arose from a contractual arrangement between the parties, not being a quasi-judicial act, was therefore not subject to judicial review in respect of which a writ of certiorari lies.

"Where there is a contractual obligation between the parties, both parties are expected to comply with the terms and conditions of the contract. Where the contract contains terms for bringing the contract to an end by either party and the terms are not complied with, the remedy of the affected party lies in action for breach of contract, damages, etc," the Supreme Court ruled.

The apex court consequently affirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal striking out the appellant's suit at the trial court.

The Koreans protested the decision of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria through a letter by the Energy Minister dated 8th January, 2009, which voided their licences to the blocs and restored the rights of ONGC/Owel Petroleum Consortium as the original winners of the two blocks in the 2005 bid round.

Nigeria

Consent, Kissing and Groping in Nigeria's Reality TV Show

The kissing and groping of two housemates in Nigeria's reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, while they were asleep, have… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.