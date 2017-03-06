Liberia: President Sirleaf, Executive Secretary of Economic Commission for Africa Hold Talks

Addis Ababa — President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has on the margins of her official State visit to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia met the Acting Executive secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), Dr. Abdallah Hamdok in Addis Ababa.

According to a dispatch from Addis Ababa, Dr. Hamdok briefed the Liberian leader on preparatory work leading to the holding of an International Conference on Migration scheduled to be held in Ethiopia later this year.

He said the launch of the International Conference is expected to take place in Liberia in the wake of the ECOWAS Summit slated for May in Liberia.

In light of the conference on migration, which will be driven by a panel discussion - President Sirleaf has been entreated to chair the discourse.

Responding, the Liberian leader said it was imperative to review the terms of reference of the proposed International Conference on Migration in order to effectively determine the way forward.

Meanwhile, President Sirleaf also visited the Ethiopia National Museum where she was taken on a guided tour by the Curator who provided insights into pre-historic, evolutionary, and anthropological recollections of the Ethiopian people.

In a related development, President Sirleaf also visited the Liberian Embassy in down town Addis Ababa - and interacted with staff.