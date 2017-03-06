Eritrea: Southern Regional Assembly Regular Meeting

Asmara — The Southern Regional Assembly conducted its 16th regular meeting on 2 March under a theme 'Preserving our natural resources; a corner stone for our development'.

Speaking at the event in Mendefera town, Mr. Weldai Ghebre, Chairman of the Regional Assembly, stated that the improved standard of living of the society depends on the socio-economic advancement registered and urged for integrated effort for the success of the mapped out development programs.

Pointing out that encouraging results have been registered last year in the health and education sectors as well as in preserving natural resources, Mr. Weldai stated that a number of projects including potable water supply, educational and health services have been implemented in many administrative areas and called for judicious use of the available resources.

Mr. Weldai also stressed on the paramount importance of launching awareness raising campaigns on preserving natural resources.

A number of government institutions presented work reports of the year 2016.

Following extensive discussions on the reports presented, members of the southern regional assembly adopted a number of recommendations and resolutions on the overall activities in the Southern region.

In a speech he delivered during the event, Mr. Efrem Ghebrekrstos, Governor of the Southern region, called for persistent efforts for the success of the charted out development programs in a bid to meet demands of the society.