6 March 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: 'Al Beser' Provides Ophthalmology Service

Tagged:

Related Topics

Barentu — In line with the existing mutual cooperation and exchange of experience between the ministries of health of the State of Eritrea and Sudan, 'Al Beser', International Group of Sudanese Ophthalmologists, has provided Ophthalmology service in the Gash Barka region.

Stating that the service was provided at Barentu regional referral hospital in collaboration with staff members of the Ophthalmology the Ministry of Health branch in the region, Mr. Alem Zekarias, head of the National Supervision and Control of Blindness, pointed out that the program is part and parcel of the ongoing efforts to control blindness in the country.

The program was carried out for the 5th time and has created an opportunity for exchanging professional experience amongst health experts of the two countries.

In the same vein, Mr. Habtu Tsegai, head of supervision and control of non-communicable diseases in the region, underlined the paramount importance of the program in controlling ophthalmologic diseases in general and blindness in particular.

Dr. Osama Sedig, Coordinator of 'Al Beser' Group of Sudanese Ophthalmologists indicated that the program is a vivid demonstration of the existing mutual relations between the two ministries and expressed appreciation for the progress Eritrea has registered in controlling blindness.

Eritrea

Southern Regional Assembly Regular Meeting

The Southern Regional Assembly conducted its 16th regular meeting on 2 March under a theme 'Preserving our natural… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.