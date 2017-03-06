Cameroon: Obsequies - Jean Marie Tsebo Laid to Rest

The body of the former Indomitable Lion was buried in Akum, Bamenda on Saturday March 4, 2017.

Thousands of mammoth crowd of mourners, sympathizers and well-wishers thronged the family residence of the Tsebo in Akum on March 4, 2017 to pay their last homage to the late former Indomitable Lion, who died in Lyon, France on January 22, 2017 from an illness. The body was flown back to the country on February 7, 2017. Corpse removal took place at the Yaounde General Hospital mortuary on March 2, 2017 followed by church service at the Eglise Evangelique du Cameroun, Nlongkak, before taken to his residence in Nkomo a Yaounde neighbourhood for an all-night vigil.

Jean Marie Tsebo was nicked name "L'homme de Khartoum" due to a spectacular goal he scored during the seventh edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Sudan in 1970. He scored through a free kick from a distance of 45 metres away from the Sudanese goal area. Even though many Cameroonians did not have the opportunity to see the goal, souvenirs of his performance are still fresh in the minds of many old football fans. Cameroon was eliminated from the competition but Tsebo left the competition with two goals in his records. Born on December 31, 1945, Jean Marie Tsebo played with football clubs in the country such as Zamboral Tamdja, Racing Bafoussam, PWD Bamenda, Canon Yaounde and Aigle Nkongssamba, the club in which he won the title of champion of Cameroon in 1970. Apart from football Tsebo was a heavy duty truck driver.