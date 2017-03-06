Photo: Wheelchair Tennis South Africa

A training camp for Wheelchair Tennis SA players.

Wheelchair Tennis South Africa Performance Coach, Kgotso Matshego has described the national camp held at the home of tennis, the Arthur Ashe Tennis Centre in Jabavu, Soweto, at the weekend as a 'resounding success'.

'The two-day camp was very successful, I'm very happy. The guys have been training very hard and they proved that over the weekend. They were very competitive against each other, playing at a fast pace.

'It was also great to have the 2013 US Open champion Lucas Sithole joining us for the camp. He took to the court and challenged players like Alwande Skhosana, Mayenzeke Gwija and Danny Mohlamonyane to give them an experience ahead of the upcoming SA Open tournament at Ellis Park next month,' commented Matshego.

'We will work together with the coaches to ensure everyone continues with the programme for better preparations for this top flight event,' added Matshego.

The camp, which saw over 20 participants battle it out at Arthur Ashe, was aimed to improve and increase the level of play and knowledge of the most promising and upcoming tennis stars nationally and to ensure entry into the upcoming and much anticipated SA Open Super Series international tournament, to be staged at Ellis Park Tennis Stadium from 10-14 April 2017.

The SA Open forms part of the International Tennis Federation (ITF)'s UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour and is classified as one of only six Super Series events held worldwide. The others are contested in Australia, Japan, France, Britain and the USA.

'These camps are platforms we use to identify players who are ready to challenge the world's best at the upcoming SA Open, which is one of the biggest tournaments on the international circuit. Our culture is all about developing upcoming stars and to give everyone an opportunity to grow', said tournament director Patrick Selepe.