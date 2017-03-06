Nigeria: Pillars Thrash Enyimba As Plateau Stay Top

Kano Pillars Football Club yesterday thrashed visiting Enyimba FC of Aba at the Sani Abacha Stadium to stay seventh on the table, while leaders Plateau United are top of the standings despite a 1-1 draw against Shooting Stars at Adamasingba Stadium.

Kano Pillars' import from Ikorodu United Kabiru Balogun scored in each half, with Gambo Mohammed on target in stoppage time for the four-time champions while Stephen Chukwudi scored a consolation from the spot for the Aba-based side.

The loss pushed Enyimba to the 13th position on the standings with 14 points from 11 games..

Niger Tornadoes humbled visiting Nasarawa United 2-0 at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja, while Akwa United climbed to the 8th position on the table after a 1-0 win over El-Kanemi Warriors at the Nest of Champions in Uyo.

ABS defeated Katsina United 1-0 in Ilorin, Lobi Stars also humbled Gombe United by the same margin at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi, while Rivers United were also 1-0 better than Rangers International of Enugu.

The match between hosts IfeanyiUbah and Abia Warriors ended 2-2while Sunshine dismissed Wikki Tourists 1-0 in Akure.

At the Agege Stadium in Lagos, MFM FC maintained their unbeaten home record after Stephen Odey's lone strike earned them a narrow 1-0 victory against Remo Stars.

The Olukoya Boys were aiming to extend their fine home run in the Nigeria's topflight to 13 games, but faced an uphill task against Remo Stars who were yet to lose in their last three outings.

Remo's Victor Mbaoma who boasts of six goals came close to putting the visitors ahead but his effort from a free-kick was saved by goalkeeper Ospino Egbe before leading goal scorer Odey scored in the 20th minute through a penalty kick to hand his side the vital win.

Remo Stars are currently languishing at the basement of the table with nine points from 11 matches.