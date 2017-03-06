6 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Minister - Govt Doesn't Collect Tax Beyond Mogadishu

The outgoing information minister of Somalia Mohamed Abdi Hayir Mareye has defended the government from a public criticism over incompetence.

"It is not right to quickly slam the government of Somali for lack incompetence, because it doesn't collect the tax areas beyond Mogadishu, even in Afgoye district," said Mareye.

The caretaker information minister said the Somali government has done and will do its best to serve for its people, and help those effected by the current drought in the country.

The minister's comments come as the country is on the brink of famine due to the biting drought. 6.2 million people are at risk of dying hunger, according to the UN aid agencies.

