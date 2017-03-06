Somalia: Hirshabelle in Deadlock Over Cabinet Appointment

A member of HirShabelle state legislative body said the number of the MPs signing the no confidence motion against President Ali Abdullahi Osoble is increasing in each passing day. Speaking with Radio Shabelle, MP Abdiweli Sheikh Ali said the lawmakers are committed to vote out the president if he doesn't reverse his new controversial cabinet ministers.

"We will stick to our motion until the President withdraws his cabinet which has been condemned by the majority of the people of HirShabelle state," said Lawmaker Ali.

HirShabelle state parliament MPs and President Osoble has been in worsening deadlock over the recent appointment of the region's new cabinet for the past few weeks.