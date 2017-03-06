6 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Hirshabelle in Deadlock Over Cabinet Appointment

Tagged:

Related Topics

A member of HirShabelle state legislative body said the number of the MPs signing the no confidence motion against President Ali Abdullahi Osoble is increasing in each passing day. Speaking with Radio Shabelle, MP Abdiweli Sheikh Ali said the lawmakers are committed to vote out the president if he doesn't reverse his new controversial cabinet ministers.

"We will stick to our motion until the President withdraws his cabinet which has been condemned by the majority of the people of HirShabelle state," said Lawmaker Ali.

HirShabelle state parliament MPs and President Osoble has been in worsening deadlock over the recent appointment of the region's new cabinet for the past few weeks.

Somalia

Ulamas Declare 4 Days of Fasting and Prayers As Death Toll From Starvation Rises

The Head of the Council of Imams and Muslim scholars in Somalia Sheikh Bashir. Ahmed on Sunday declared four days of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.