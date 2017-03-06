Liberia: Boakai Completes VR Process

Unity Party Standard Bearer Joseph N. Boakai over the weekend completed the voter registration which is expected to end shortly.

On Saturday, Veep Boakai, presidential candidate of the ruling Unity Party, drove to a nearby Voters Registration Center in his Electoral District # 6 to officially register as a voter.

The VP presented himself at the Center and waited patiently in a queue until he was handled by young NEC VR Registration Staff Miss Dorcas Zonoe.

Upon completion of his registration, Ambassador Boakai took a moment to visit students in their classroom at the McGuire Catholic School in the Rehab Community in Paynesville.

During his visit, the Vice President motivated the students to be serious about their lesson and admonished them against vices that would undermine their educational sojourn.

He said education was the key to the future and the students are considered the next generation of Liberians who will take over the country in the future; therefore, they should take their education seriously.

The voter registration process which started February 7, 2017, was expected to end Marc 7, 2017 but has been extended for additional one week.