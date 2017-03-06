Liberia: Former ALP Partisans Join UPP

As the legislative and presidential elections draw nearer, partisans of various political parties are cross-carpeting from one party to another, with the latest being former coordinators of the All Liberian Party (ALP) of businessman Benoni Urey.

On Saturday, 10 former district coordinators of ALP along with other partisans from Montserrado County officially joined the United People's Party (UPP) of Dr. MacDonald A. Wento.

Speaking at a colorful ceremony in Sinkor, the spokesperson of the former ALP coordinators, Wilmot Kabah, said their decision to leave ALP is as a result of marginalization, favoritism, nepotism and other forms of bad governance.

He said having sacrificed for the ALP, they were downplayed by the leadership of the party, something that triggered their decision to leave.

Kabah said the decision to join UPP is based on the character that is bearing the standard of the party.

He said Wento has over the years demonstrated good leadership prowess to lead Liberia.

Kabah said the UPP flag bearer brings to the table good governance and has the ability to reconcile the people to Liberia.

He said as partisans of UPP, they will roll up their sleeves to canvass for Dr. Wento to ensure that he becomes Liberia's next president.

In remarks, UPP Standard Bearer commended the former ALP coordinators for joining his party and assured of working with them to take state power in October, 2017.

"We the members of UPP are social democrats. In other words, we believe that in a capitalist economy, the participation of the masses must be at the center of all public policies and implementation. We believe in a functioning decentralized political and economic governance system. We want a public policy-creation environment in which collective bargaining and representative democratic and interactions will derive the tolerable middle between contending demands for social justice and economic benefits for all," he told the jubilant crowd.

Dr. Wento said UPP is not just seeking to put up candidates for the presidency and legislative seats, but is determined to prove that Liberia, as a multi-party democracy, can be a prosperous country, in which food is abundantly available, accessible and affordable.

Continuing, he said "UPP is determined to prove that Liberia can be a country where the constitution provides for the citizens, not the government to own the mineral resources and the wealth of the land. UPP is determined to prove that dual citizenship is not a threat to the survival of the sovereignty of the Republic, nor to the stability of the body polity of the state."

The UPP Standard Bearer, among other things said, his party is determined to prove that corruption can be contained in government, and that those entrusted with public authority can serve with a high degree of honesty, instead of using their positions to amass illegally and enrich themselves, while impoverishing the people.

Dr. Wento: "We will ask the Liberian people to entrust the management of the country to us as a party. We will provide individuals that will and make Liberia a better place to live than it is now; the party will take responsibility for the performance of those it will put forward for public office."

Earlier, the National Chairman of UPP, H. Q. Harris said the party, with warm arms welcomes the new partisans and promised to work with them so as to ensure UPP becomes victorious in October of this year.