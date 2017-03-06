Liberia: Good Roads Bear Multiplier Effect

Vice President Joseph Boakai says good roads bear profound multiplier effect especially when members of the public and citizens of the West African Economic Community consider how much "we spend on vehicle wear and tear, the impact on health, the time we consume moving from one point to the other, and the goods that perished on rugged roads."

He said education, health care delivery and agriculture can never be effective without good roads, adding, "that is why, as saddled as we are with these bad roads, no one needs a rocket scientist to lecture about why Africa is so behind in our development."

Ambassador Boakai said the critical importance of road infrastructure can never be over-emphasized, particularly given the enormity of the challenge that the sub-region faces.

He said the impact that road network portends on other spheres of national development is incalculable, adding "It bears such a profound multiplier effect that it is worth any amount, volume and scope of investment put into it."

"Let us thus charge you to do this assignment with tact and craft, remaining mindful that it will have to withstand the scrutiny of the Heads of State and Government of the Seven (7) Corridor Countries to earn their endorsement at their ensuing Summit. Besides, your performance will bring pride to your continent and people," he added.

Continuing, he said "It is against this realization that I have personally come to adopt the mantra which sees road network construction as a be-all solution to much of our developmental challenges. As such I have become fond of giving the answer as to my three cardinal project implementation plan areas as ROADS. (Plan one, ROADS; Plan two, ROADS; and Plan three, ROADS).You can therefore appreciate my obvious excitement over this opportunity to grace and open this high level meeting that has ROADS at the core of its deliberations."