6 March 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Good Roads Bear Multiplier Effect

Tagged:

Related Topics

Vice President Joseph Boakai says good roads bear profound multiplier effect especially when members of the public and citizens of the West African Economic Community consider how much "we spend on vehicle wear and tear, the impact on health, the time we consume moving from one point to the other, and the goods that perished on rugged roads."

He said education, health care delivery and agriculture can never be effective without good roads, adding, "that is why, as saddled as we are with these bad roads, no one needs a rocket scientist to lecture about why Africa is so behind in our development."

Ambassador Boakai said the critical importance of road infrastructure can never be over-emphasized, particularly given the enormity of the challenge that the sub-region faces.

He said the impact that road network portends on other spheres of national development is incalculable, adding "It bears such a profound multiplier effect that it is worth any amount, volume and scope of investment put into it."

"Let us thus charge you to do this assignment with tact and craft, remaining mindful that it will have to withstand the scrutiny of the Heads of State and Government of the Seven (7) Corridor Countries to earn their endorsement at their ensuing Summit. Besides, your performance will bring pride to your continent and people," he added.

Continuing, he said "It is against this realization that I have personally come to adopt the mantra which sees road network construction as a be-all solution to much of our developmental challenges. As such I have become fond of giving the answer as to my three cardinal project implementation plan areas as ROADS. (Plan one, ROADS; Plan two, ROADS; and Plan three, ROADS).You can therefore appreciate my obvious excitement over this opportunity to grace and open this high level meeting that has ROADS at the core of its deliberations."

Liberia

Young Musician Meets Tragic End

One of Liberia's budding musical artists Quincy L. Burrower, c.k.a. 'Quincy B' died early Friday, 3 March in a car crash… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.